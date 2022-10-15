Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

FLS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Flowserve from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Flowserve from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Flowserve from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Flowserve from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.75.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Flowserve Stock Performance

Shares of FLS opened at $24.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.80. Flowserve has a 1 year low of $23.89 and a 1 year high of $38.39.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $882.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.53 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 8.12%. Flowserve’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Flowserve will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flowserve

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 22,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 38,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Flowserve in the 1st quarter valued at about $182,253,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Flowserve in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,952,000. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowserve Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.