Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Fluent Trading Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ:FLNT opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average is $1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Fluent has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $2.73. The firm has a market cap of $101.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.44.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Fluent had a negative net margin of 15.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $98.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.64 million. Equities analysts expect that Fluent will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Matthew Conlin acquired 40,000 shares of Fluent stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $68,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 357,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,869. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLNT. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fluent during the first quarter worth $105,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fluent by 35.3% during the first quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,215,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,198 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fluent during the first quarter worth $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fluent by 40.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 35,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Fluent by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 13,456 shares in the last quarter. 27.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

