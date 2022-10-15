Foresight Solar Fund (LON:FSFL) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $117.84

Shares of Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LON:FSFL – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 117.84 ($1.42) and traded as low as GBX 102.40 ($1.24). Foresight Solar Fund shares last traded at GBX 107 ($1.29), with a volume of 2,431,813 shares trading hands.

Foresight Solar Fund Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 121.72, a quick ratio of 121.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of £670.91 million and a PE ratio of 333.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 119.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 117.83.

Get Foresight Solar Fund alerts:

Foresight Solar Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.78 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a yield of 1.44%. Foresight Solar Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,121.21%.

About Foresight Solar Fund

Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LSE:FSFL) specializes infrastructure investments in new energy and environment with a focus on solar power plants and solar farms. It seeks to invest in the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Foresight Solar Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foresight Solar Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.