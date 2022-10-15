Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:FSSI) Short Interest Update

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:FSSI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a growth of 111.3% from the September 15th total of 15,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 73,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ FSSI remained flat at $9.91 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,511. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.86. Fortistar Sustainable Solutions has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $9.91.

Get Fortistar Sustainable Solutions alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSSI. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,666,000. Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 933,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,143,000 after purchasing an additional 331,685 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 707,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,927,000 after purchasing an additional 280,496 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,525,000. Finally, Hartree Partners LP bought a new position in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,962,000.

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Company Profile

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortistar Sustainable Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.