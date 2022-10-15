Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Receives $5.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.33.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FSM shares. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.25 to C$5.75 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Fortuna Silver Mines Price Performance

Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at $2.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $754.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.02. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $5.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines ( NYSE:FSM Get Rating ) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $167.87 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 6.06%. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSM. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 122,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 6,139 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,400,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 262.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 442,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 320,860 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the second quarter worth $1,781,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.92% of the company’s stock.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

(Get Rating)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.