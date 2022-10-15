Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) Receives C$5.15 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI – Get Rating) (NYSE:FSM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.25.

FVI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC reduced their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Laurentian reduced their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.25 to C$5.75 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Fortuna Silver Mines Price Performance

FVI opened at C$3.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.80, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.26. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52-week low of C$2.82 and a 52-week high of C$6.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 25.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.90.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

