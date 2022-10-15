Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FBHS. TheStreet lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $102.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $134.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.86.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Price Performance

Shares of FBHS traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.49. 1,564,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,313,858. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.35 and a 200-day moving average of $65.58. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 52 week low of $53.42 and a 52 week high of $109.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Dividend Announcement

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $360,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortune Brands Home & Security

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBHS. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 128.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 49.8% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter worth $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 592.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 111.6% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

