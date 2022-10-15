Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Forward Air from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Benchmark started coverage on Forward Air in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a hold rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $137.83.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Forward Air Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ FWRD traded down $1.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.39. 120,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,035. Forward Air has a fifty-two week low of $84.04 and a fifty-two week high of $125.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.52.

Forward Air Dividend Announcement

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.02. Forward Air had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $515.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Forward Air will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FWRD. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,753,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,754,000 after acquiring an additional 269,446 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 1,462.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 271,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,976,000 after acquiring an additional 254,221 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 873,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,363,000 after acquiring an additional 195,367 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 648,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,655,000 after acquiring an additional 136,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 118.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,712,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forward Air Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.