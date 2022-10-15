Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Short Interest Update

Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the September 15th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forward Pharma A/S in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Forward Pharma A/S Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FWP opened at $2.95 on Friday. Forward Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $7.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.46.

About Forward Pharma A/S

Forward Pharma A/S does not have significant operations. Previously, it operated as a biopharmaceutical company that focused on developing FP187 proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate for the treatment of inflammatory and neurological indications. Forward Pharma A/S was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

