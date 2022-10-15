Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the accessories brand company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Fossil Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Get Fossil Group alerts:

Fossil Group Stock Performance

FOSL traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.47. 340,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,807. Fossil Group has a 1 year low of $3.24 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.85 million, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fossil Group

Fossil Group ( NASDAQ:FOSL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fossil Group had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $371.20 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOSL. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,139 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Fossil Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fossil Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of Fossil Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fossil Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 72.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fossil Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.