Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Four Corners Property Trust has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Shares of NYSE FCPT opened at $23.27 on Wednesday. Four Corners Property Trust has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $30.13. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.09.

Four Corners Property Trust ( NYSE:FCPT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.12). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 44.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.333 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. This is a boost from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 109.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 4.0% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 255,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,910,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

