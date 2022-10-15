Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Price Target Cut to $21.00

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

BEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America downgraded Franklin Resources from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Franklin Resources from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.88.

Shares of BEN stock opened at $21.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.44. Franklin Resources has a 12-month low of $20.24 and a 12-month high of $38.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 20.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Franklin Resources will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.52%.

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 121,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $534,899.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 616,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,711,456. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 19,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $556,197.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,746,511.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 121,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $534,899.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 616,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,711,456. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,728,270 shares of company stock worth $71,382,706. 23.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth $3,718,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 290,861 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $9,741,000 after buying an additional 20,525 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth $502,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth $389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

