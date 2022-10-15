Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF) Short Interest Up 78.9% in September

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 116,800 shares, a growth of 78.9% from the September 15th total of 65,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Fraport Price Performance

Fraport stock remained flat at $44.69 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.57. Fraport has a 1-year low of $44.02 and a 1-year high of $57.79.

About Fraport

Fraport AG owns and operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services.

