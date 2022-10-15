Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FPRUY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Fraport from €55.00 ($56.12) to €47.00 ($47.96) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Fraport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Fraport from €49.00 ($50.00) to €45.00 ($45.92) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays upgraded Fraport from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fraport from €33.00 ($33.67) to €36.00 ($36.73) in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

Get Fraport alerts:

Fraport Stock Performance

Shares of Fraport stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.90. The stock had a trading volume of 670 shares, compared to its average volume of 400. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.75. Fraport has a 52 week low of $17.55 and a 52 week high of $39.58.

About Fraport

Fraport AG owns and operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fraport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.