Freemont Management S.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Freemont Management S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,820 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 1.2% of Freemont Management S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 22,962 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,870 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $493,000. Finally, Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 53,048 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,764,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,931,662.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,630,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,776,756 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 1.2 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.84.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.26. 211,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,645,056. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $177.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.72. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $96.67 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

