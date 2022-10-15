Freemont Management S.A. Has $10.37 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Freemont Management S.A. decreased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 1.8% of Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $10,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 295.5% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.70.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,015,559. The stock has a market cap of $141.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $93.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 129.77%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

