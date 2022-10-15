Freemont Management S.A. Has $206,000 Stock Position in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Freemont Management S.A. trimmed its position in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) by 74.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,665 shares during the quarter. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in PubMatic were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUBM. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in PubMatic in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in PubMatic by 214.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its holdings in PubMatic by 128.3% during the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 55,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 31,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PubMatic by 67.9% during the first quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 403,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,540,000 after buying an additional 163,132 shares during the last quarter. 42.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PUBM. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on PubMatic from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on PubMatic from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on PubMatic from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on PubMatic from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on PubMatic to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PubMatic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

In other PubMatic news, insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total value of $89,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,609.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other PubMatic news, insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total transaction of $89,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,609.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Mukul Kumar sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $129,646.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,760.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 232,339 shares of company stock worth $4,622,406. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PUBM opened at $16.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $865.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.73. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $43.65.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $63.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.64 million. PubMatic had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

