Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the shipping company’s stock.
FRO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Frontline from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Frontline from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.
Frontline Stock Performance
Shares of Frontline stock traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $11.92. 3,591,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,633,791. Frontline has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $13.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.82 and a 200 day moving average of $10.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
Frontline Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 193.55%.
Institutional Trading of Frontline
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Frontline by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,018 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in Frontline by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,389 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Frontline by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,712 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Frontline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Frontline by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 106,716 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. 26.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Frontline
Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
