FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lowered FS Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

FS Bancorp Stock Performance

FSBW traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.13. The stock had a trading volume of 6,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,477. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.34. FS Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.80 and a 1 year high of $36.75. The stock has a market cap of $217.44 million, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

FS Bancorp Cuts Dividend

FS Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSBW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 million. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 23.89%. Equities analysts anticipate that FS Bancorp will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph P. Zavaglia sold 5,200 shares of FS Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.36, for a total transaction of $163,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,300.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $304,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,070.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph P. Zavaglia sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.36, for a total value of $163,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,300.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FS Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in FS Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in FS Bancorp by 56.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 13.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FS Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of FS Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

