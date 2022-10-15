FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Buys New Shares in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1,083.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on MCHP shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $162,271.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,063.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $68,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,289.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $162,271.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,063.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $57.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $54.33 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.83.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.301 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

