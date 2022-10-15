FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Decreases Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lowered its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 433.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 16 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 66.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,508.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,618.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,476.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.47, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,196.28 and a 12-month high of $1,895.99.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.03 by $0.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 35.14% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CMG shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,900.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,830.88.

In related news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total value of $5,356,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at $14,911,751.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total value of $5,356,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,911,751.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 3,300 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,526.90, for a total transaction of $5,038,770.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,812,934.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,825 shares of company stock valued at $15,603,167 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

