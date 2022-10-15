FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Has $124,000 Holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) by 79.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSY. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 17.9% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 10.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 1.5% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Bentley Systems by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 103,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 42,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Bentley Systems Price Performance

Bentley Systems stock opened at $31.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.52, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.75 and a 200-day moving average of $36.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $62.37.

Bentley Systems Announces Dividend

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.10 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 53.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on BSY. Griffin Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Bentley Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Bentley Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bentley Systems

In other news, CIO David J. Hollister sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $8,224,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 2,105,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,578,941.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 39,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $1,490,903.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,344,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,411,289.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CIO David J. Hollister sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $8,224,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 2,105,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,578,941.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 476,591 shares of company stock valued at $18,793,163. Company insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.