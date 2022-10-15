FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Has $241,000 Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lowered its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,344 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 986 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in HP were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in HP in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 175.4% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of HP from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of HP from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on HP from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.79.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $25.44 on Friday. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.08 and a twelve month high of $41.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.21.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. HP had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 220.16%. The business had revenue of $14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $148,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $148,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $857,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 517,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,049,056.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

