FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Has $372,000 Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co cut its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,153,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,864,637,000 after acquiring an additional 831,038 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P increased its position in CBRE Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 9,885,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,681,000 after buying an additional 140,630 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in CBRE Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,131,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,161,000 after buying an additional 16,484 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in CBRE Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,545,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,561,000 after buying an additional 150,278 shares during the period. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,401,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,870,000 after acquiring an additional 118,543 shares in the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on CBRE Group to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on CBRE Group from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

CBRE Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $67.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.42. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.31 and a twelve month high of $111.00.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.