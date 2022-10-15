FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Has $372,000 Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co reduced its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,784,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 86.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,926,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,826,000 after buying an additional 893,602 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CBRE Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,153,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,864,637,000 after buying an additional 831,038 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,816,000 after acquiring an additional 792,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 345.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 941,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,176,000 after purchasing an additional 730,172 shares during the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $67.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.42. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.31 and a 1 year high of $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CBRE shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of CBRE Group to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on CBRE Group from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

CBRE Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.