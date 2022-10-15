FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Increases Stock Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 82.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,690 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 6.1% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 130,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after buying an additional 7,574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCL opened at $7.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.95. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $25.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCL. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Carnival Co. & from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.85.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

