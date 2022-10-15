FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Increases Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,350 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,122,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth $1,258,000. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 403.9% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 112,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,340,000 after buying an additional 89,820 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the first quarter valued at $79,750,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fortinet in the second quarter valued at $1,123,000. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $48.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.42, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.15. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.74 and a 52 week high of $74.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Fortinet had a return on equity of 128.66% and a net margin of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $1,994,480.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,638.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $1,994,480.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at $229,638.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $501,310.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,772,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,381,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,207 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,577 over the last 90 days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FTNT. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fortinet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.49.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

