FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Purchases 1,860 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 61.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 27.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,402,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $451,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423,615 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,284,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,968,000 after buying an additional 1,442,743 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,700,032,000 after buying an additional 1,267,578 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth $34,303,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth $29,114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.85.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

NYSE:DAL opened at $31.08 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $46.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.55 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.