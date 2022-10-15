FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Reduces Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co trimmed its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,570 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in eBay were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 373,655 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $15,570,000 after purchasing an additional 21,411 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of eBay by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 13,139 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 561,057 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $23,501,000 after buying an additional 171,126 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,688 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get eBay alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EBAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on eBay to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on eBay from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on eBay from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.03.

eBay Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $37.08 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.92 and a 12-month high of $81.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.26. The firm has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.29, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.26.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. eBay had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.42%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 209.53%.

eBay Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.