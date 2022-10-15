FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Reduces Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co trimmed its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 818 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TDY. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $568,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,887,842 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,698,558,000 after buying an additional 61,177 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,390,000. Finally, BOKF NA increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,606 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

TDY opened at $331.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $370.21 and a 200 day moving average of $396.46. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $325.00 and a fifty-two week high of $493.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.05. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TDY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. TheStreet raised Teledyne Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Further Reading

