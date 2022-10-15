FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Reduces Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lessened its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Paychex were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $109.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.66 and a 12-month high of $141.92. The firm has a market cap of $39.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 79.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAYX. StockNews.com began coverage on Paychex in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Paychex to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.45.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $3,584,468.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,990,780.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

