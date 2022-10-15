FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Reduces Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lowered its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,570 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Lennar were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. City State Bank purchased a new position in Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the second quarter worth $28,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Lennar during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Lennar during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Lennar from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lennar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lennar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lennar from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Lennar from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.43.

Insider Activity

Lennar Trading Down 3.5 %

In related news, VP David M. Collins sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,393,324. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LEN opened at $73.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.58 and a 200-day moving average of $78.01. The company has a current ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $62.54 and a 1-year high of $117.54. The firm has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.45.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.42. Lennar had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.04 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 17.5 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.92%.

Lennar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.