FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Sells 1,380 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co trimmed its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $563,108,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,430,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,849 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,137,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $714,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,094 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,124,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,364,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,020,927,000 after buying an additional 1,743,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.38.

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,746,694. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 20,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $847,509.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,971,201.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,746,694. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 185,091 shares of company stock valued at $7,383,282 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BSX opened at $39.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.93, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.46. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $47.49.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

