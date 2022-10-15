FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Sells 220 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co cut its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $885,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $778,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $841,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $227.00 price objective (down from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.50.

United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $163.51. 20,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,720,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The company has a market capitalization of $142.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $186.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.37.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.06 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 48.84%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

