FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Sells 560 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lowered its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $385,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 80,875 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after buying an additional 5,817 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $934,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

OXY stock opened at $66.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $62.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.13 and its 200 day moving average is $62.86. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $26.05 and a 52 week high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 60.25% and a net margin of 32.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 4,475,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.21 per share, with a total value of $260,511,578.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 186,160,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,836,383,262.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $252,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,281,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,804,609,844.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 4,475,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.21 per share, for a total transaction of $260,511,578.75. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 186,160,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,836,383,262.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 8,292,787 shares of company stock worth $487,389,308. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on OXY. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Tudor Pickering cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

See Also

