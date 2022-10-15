FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Takes Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AutoZone news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 2,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,278.00, for a total value of $4,726,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 201 shares in the company, valued at $457,878. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total value of $33,001,223.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,290,442.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 2,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,278.00, for a total transaction of $4,726,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 201 shares in the company, valued at $457,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,167 shares of company stock worth $82,994,724 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone Trading Down 1.2 %

AZO stock opened at $2,255.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,196.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,124.57. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,703.32 and a 12-month high of $2,362.24. The company has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.73.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $38.38 by $2.13. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 79.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $35.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AZO has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,334.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,364.53.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

