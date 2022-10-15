G999 (G999) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $37.59 Million

G999 (G999) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 15th. One G999 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, G999 has traded up 35.4% against the dollar. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and $6,008.00 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00081980 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00060368 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000546 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00015636 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00025700 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000322 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001405 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00007227 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.