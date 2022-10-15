Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $57.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.80.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,314,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,204. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1-year low of $41.81 and a 1-year high of $52.87.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 43.54%. The firm had revenue of $326.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 127.03%.

Insider Transactions at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,993 shares in the company, valued at $9,671,636. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaming and Leisure Properties

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Allstate Corp grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 142.4% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 80,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,936,000 after buying an additional 47,518 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $591,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 25,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 12,111 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 232,055.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 67,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 67,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.2% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 18,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

