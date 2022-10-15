Gas Price Tops $2.10 on Exchanges (GAS)

Gas (GAS) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. Over the last week, Gas has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. Gas has a market cap of $21.28 million and approximately $2.74 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gas token can currently be bought for $2.10 or 0.00010969 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
About Gas
Gas launched on July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Gas is neo.org.
Gas Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.
