GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) Shares Up 3.8%

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.60 and last traded at $33.60. 110 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$70.50 to C$64.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$50.00 to C$52.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$63.50 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.87.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

