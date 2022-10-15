General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GIS. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.38.

General Mills Stock Performance

GIS stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.71. 2,928,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,694,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.31. General Mills has a one year low of $61.20 and a one year high of $81.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.32.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that General Mills will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 45.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $1,180,296.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,896.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $2,007,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,396,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $1,180,296.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,896.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,570 shares of company stock valued at $7,434,941. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 17.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 90,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after buying an additional 13,104 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 1.5% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 58,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 11.7% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 178,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,076,000 after acquiring an additional 10,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 9.9% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

