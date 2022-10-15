Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,300 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the September 15th total of 85,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Genetic Technologies Stock Up 5.4 %
Shares of Genetic Technologies stock opened at $1.17 on Friday. Genetic Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $3.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
About Genetic Technologies
