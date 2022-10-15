Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,300 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the September 15th total of 85,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Genetic Technologies Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of Genetic Technologies stock opened at $1.17 on Friday. Genetic Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $3.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About Genetic Technologies

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive genetic testing and risk assessment tools to help physicians manage people's health in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, EasyDNA and GeneType/Corporate.

