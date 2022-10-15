Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.73

Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.73 and traded as low as $0.64. Genius Brands International shares last traded at $0.65, with a volume of 1,073,605 shares changing hands.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.75.
Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Genius Brands International had a negative net margin of 215.87% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. The business had revenue of $22.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Genius Brands International, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.
Genius Brands International, Inc, a content and brand management company, creates and licenses multimedia content for toddlers to tweens worldwide. The company offers Rainbow Rangers, an animated series about the adventures of seven magical girls; Llama Llama, an animated series; SpacePop is a music and fashion driven animated property; Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, a STEM-based comedy adventure series; and Warren Buffet's Secret Millionaire's Club, an animated series for kids.
