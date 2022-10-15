Genpact Limited (G) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on December 23rd

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the business services provider on Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th.

Genpact has raised its dividend by an average of 12.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Genpact has a payout ratio of 16.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Genpact to earn $2.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.5%.

Get Genpact alerts:

Genpact Price Performance

Shares of NYSE G opened at $44.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.02 and its 200-day moving average is $44.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.31. Genpact has a 1-year low of $37.68 and a 1-year high of $54.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. Genpact’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Genpact will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on G. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genpact in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Insider Transactions at Genpact

In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total value of $725,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,187.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total value of $725,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,187.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,377 shares in the company, valued at $29,422,253.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,713 shares of company stock valued at $5,645,269. 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genpact

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 101.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,963,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,617 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 807,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,125,000 after purchasing an additional 177,907 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Genpact by 133.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 301,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,125,000 after buying an additional 172,206 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Genpact by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,295,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,894,000 after purchasing an additional 152,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 454,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,781,000 after buying an additional 135,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.