Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

GERN has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Geron from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Geron has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $4.50.

Geron Stock Performance

Shares of GERN stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,487,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,687,738. The company has a market cap of $831.20 million, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average of $1.84. Geron has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $3.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Geron

Geron ( NASDAQ:GERN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.12 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 90.38% and a negative net margin of 8,693.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Geron will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GERN. Allied Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Geron during the first quarter worth $34,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Geron by 7.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 117,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 8,535 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its position in shares of Geron by 27.9% during the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 91,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 19,868 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Geron by 8.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 571,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 44,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Geron by 125.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 125,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.40% of the company’s stock.

About Geron

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

