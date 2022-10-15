Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at BTIG Research

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by BTIG Research from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on GTY. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Getty Realty from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Getty Realty from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Getty Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Getty Realty has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.80.

Getty Realty Stock Down 1.5 %

Getty Realty stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.09. 247,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,551. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83. Getty Realty has a twelve month low of $24.66 and a twelve month high of $33.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.98 and a 200-day moving average of $27.93.

Getty Realty Announces Dividend

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.16. Getty Realty had a net margin of 50.94% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $40.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Getty Realty will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is currently 95.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Getty Realty

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTY. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Getty Realty by 8.6% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Getty Realty by 6.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Getty Realty by 17.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 183,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,255,000 after buying an additional 27,460 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Getty Realty by 3.5% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 41,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Getty Realty by 9.6% during the first quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Getty Realty Company Profile

Featured Articles

