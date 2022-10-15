GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Price Target Cut to $39.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their target price on GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.57.

GFL traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.94. 710,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,297,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of -36.83 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.49. GFL Environmental has a 1 year low of $23.10 and a 1 year high of $43.71.

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 3.80% and a positive return on equity of 3.77%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.012 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 2.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,252,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,858,000 after purchasing an additional 431,695 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in GFL Environmental by 7.0% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,809,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,089,000 after buying an additional 442,568 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in GFL Environmental by 21.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,469,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,302,000 after buying an additional 1,136,837 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in GFL Environmental by 11.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,227,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,672,000 after buying an additional 646,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in GFL Environmental by 21.9% in the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 5,082,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,139,000 after buying an additional 913,709 shares in the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

