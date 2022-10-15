Gifto Price Tops $0.0182 on Top Exchanges (GTO)

Gifto (GTO) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 15th. In the last seven days, Gifto has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Gifto token can now be bought for approximately $0.0182 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gifto has a market cap of $18.22 million and approximately $2.55 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,224.66 or 0.27382841 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010694 BTC.

Gifto Profile

Gifto’s launch date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,271,532 tokens. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @giftometaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gifto’s official website is gifto.io. The Reddit community for Gifto is https://reddit.com/r/gifto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Gifto is medium.com/@gifto.

Gifto Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

