Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Rating Reiterated by Desjardins

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Desjardins in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$64.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.30.

GIL stock opened at $29.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.98. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of $25.67 and a 12 month high of $43.63. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The firm had revenue of $895.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Gildan Activewear’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIL. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 184,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,629,000. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 298,805 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,070,000 after acquiring an additional 21,705 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,880,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

