GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Trading Down 9.5%

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 9.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $41.71 and last traded at $43.01. 26,233 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,898,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on GitLab in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of GitLab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on GitLab from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on GitLab in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on GitLab from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.46.

GitLab Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at GitLab

GitLab last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 51.69%. The firm had revenue of $101.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.44 million. GitLab's revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GitLab Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 61,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $4,102,671.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,042,860.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 61,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $4,102,671.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,042,860.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Howard Hartenbaum sold 18,453 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $1,192,617.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,694,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,029 shares of company stock valued at $5,839,091 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GitLab

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $656,000. Icapital Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of GitLab by 32.7% in the first quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC now owns 73,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 18,144 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in GitLab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,047,000. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter valued at $5,270,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab in the first quarter worth $526,000. 42.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

